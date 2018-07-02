"Dock shock" bill sparks debate among lawmakers

2 years 3 months 2 weeks ago Wednesday, March 16 2016 Mar 16, 2016 Wednesday, March 16, 2016 8:03:00 PM CDT March 16, 2016 in News
By: Taylor Reid, KOMU 8 Reporter
loading

LAKE OF THE OZARKS- New legislation regarding security concerns involving boating docks is causing some conflict in the House of Representatives.

Rep. Caleb Jones, R-Columbia proposed a "Dock Shock" bill that would require all owners of docks or marinas equipped with electrical power to be in compliance with the Fire Protection Standard for Marinas and Boatyards.

This includes electrical docks having ground fault interrupters (GFI’s) that would shut off power if there was an electrical short.

The bill comes after two children died last year after being shocked by power running near a dock they were swimming by.

Todd Laramore, project manager of Iguana Rip Rap & Barge, an Ozark company known for its erosion control and repair and installation of new docks, said he supports the bill.

“I think it’s a great thing that they would enforce it because I think it’s impacted a lot of families, especially with smaller children,” Laramore said.

The issue isn’t only about the dock owner’s personal property, but if neighboring establishments aren’t up to code they can pose a threat as well.

“It’s not so much the person’s dock that they own, it could even be their neighbors and [electricity] travels through the water,” Laramore said.

Another statute in the bill would require owners to undergo annual inspections before using their docks and for all Highway Patrol boats to carry defibrillators.

Rep. David Wood, R-Versailles said he understands and agrees with the intent of the bill, but feels amendments must be made for it to be plausible.

“GFI’s on docks and defibrillators are a good idea,” Wood said. “But we want to make sure we don’t create something we can’t enforce.”

Wood said he’s concerned with the annual inspection of docks, considering there are around 17,000 along the shores of the Ozarks.

“If I made my application to get the dock certified and inspected by Ameren, it would take six or seven months,” Wood said. “I wouldn’t be able to use my dock during that time and I’d have to wait in line again for it to happen the next year.”

On the other hand, some dock owners say the bill would be beneficial to make a safer environment for everyone.

“It is dangerous,” Laramore said. “We’ve had a couple workers here working on docks that have gotten electrocuted but fortunately not to the extent of fatality.”

The legislation aims to be implemented by July 1st, 2017 and will have a committee hearing as early as the end of this week.

More News

Grid
List

Construction worker injured at site of new Jefferson City high school
Construction worker injured at site of new Jefferson City high school
JEFFERSON CITY - A worker at the construction site for the new high school got serious injuries Monday after a... More >>
13 minutes ago Monday, July 02 2018 Jul 2, 2018 Monday, July 02, 2018 12:54:26 PM CDT July 02, 2018 in News

Conservation agents find dozens of tires dumped in Cole County
Conservation agents find dozens of tires dumped in Cole County
COLE COUNTY - The Missouri Department of Conservation is looking for information about who is responsible for dumping dozens of... More >>
57 minutes ago Monday, July 02 2018 Jul 2, 2018 Monday, July 02, 2018 12:11:00 PM CDT July 02, 2018 in News

Deputies make drug-related arrests in Moniteau County
Deputies make drug-related arrests in Moniteau County
MONITEAU COUNTY - Deputies from the Moniteau County Sheriff's Office arrested three people between Thursday and Saturday in drug-related searches.... More >>
1 hour ago Monday, July 02 2018 Jul 2, 2018 Monday, July 02, 2018 11:56:00 AM CDT July 02, 2018 in News

Homefront posters from World War I to debut in Jefferson City
Homefront posters from World War I to debut in Jefferson City
JEFFERSON CITY - Starting on Thursday, the Interpretative Center of the James C. Kirkpatrick State of Information Center will host... More >>
3 hours ago Monday, July 02 2018 Jul 2, 2018 Monday, July 02, 2018 10:03:00 AM CDT July 02, 2018 in News

Man shot after charging Missouri police with 2 swords
Man shot after charging Missouri police with 2 swords
GRANDVIEW, Mo. (AP) — Authorities say a suburban Kansas City police officer fatally shot a man who charged at officers... More >>
5 hours ago Monday, July 02 2018 Jul 2, 2018 Monday, July 02, 2018 7:43:00 AM CDT July 02, 2018 in News

Columbia city council to fund for handicap accessible taxis
Columbia city council to fund for handicap accessible taxis
COLUMBIA - The city council will start a grant to fund handicap accessible vehicles for a taxi service at Monday... More >>
5 hours ago Monday, July 02 2018 Jul 2, 2018 Monday, July 02, 2018 7:24:00 AM CDT July 02, 2018 in News

Collins opposes a nominee who would overturn abortion ruling
Collins opposes a nominee who would overturn abortion ruling
WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican Sen. Susan Collins, a key vote on President Donald Trump's pick for the Supreme Court, said... More >>
8 hours ago Monday, July 02 2018 Jul 2, 2018 Monday, July 02, 2018 5:06:00 AM CDT July 02, 2018 in News

Columbia looking to get the ball rolling on new bocce ball courts
Columbia looking to get the ball rolling on new bocce ball courts
COLUMBIA - City council leaders are expected to approve the construction of four new bocce ball courts at its meeting... More >>
14 hours ago Sunday, July 01 2018 Jul 1, 2018 Sunday, July 01, 2018 10:30:00 PM CDT July 01, 2018 in News

Fourth hottest June on record
Fourth hottest June on record
COLUMBIA - It was another hot month for mid-Missouri. June is now on record as the 4th hottest since records... More >>
17 hours ago Sunday, July 01 2018 Jul 1, 2018 Sunday, July 01, 2018 7:20:00 PM CDT July 01, 2018 in Top Stories

Artificial ovary could help young cancer patients preserve fertility
Artificial ovary could help young cancer patients preserve fertility
(CNN) -- An artificial ovary -- the female sex organ that produces eggs -- may soon be achievable, say Danish... More >>
18 hours ago Sunday, July 01 2018 Jul 1, 2018 Sunday, July 01, 2018 6:48:18 PM CDT July 01, 2018 in News

Canada tariffs on US goods from ketchup to lawn mowers begin
Canada tariffs on US goods from ketchup to lawn mowers begin
OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Canada began imposing tariffs Sunday on $12.6 billion in U.S. goods as retaliation for the Trump... More >>
20 hours ago Sunday, July 01 2018 Jul 1, 2018 Sunday, July 01, 2018 4:31:35 PM CDT July 01, 2018 in News

MTV reality series "Party Cove" to come to Lake of the Ozarks
MTV reality series "Party Cove" to come to Lake of the Ozarks
LAKE OF THE OZARKS - The creators behind shows like "Jersey Shore" and "Party Down South" are looking to create... More >>
22 hours ago Sunday, July 01 2018 Jul 1, 2018 Sunday, July 01, 2018 2:58:00 PM CDT July 01, 2018 in News

Report: Opioid deaths increasing slowly in Missouri
Report: Opioid deaths increasing slowly in Missouri
COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — While opioid related deaths continue to increase in Missouri, the growth rate is slowing down, according... More >>
22 hours ago Sunday, July 01 2018 Jul 1, 2018 Sunday, July 01, 2018 2:09:00 PM CDT July 01, 2018 in News

Randolph County allows golf carts and UTV's on roads
Randolph County allows golf carts and UTV's on roads
MOBERLY - Starting Monday, the city of Moberly and all of Randolph County will allow golf carts and UTV's on... More >>
23 hours ago Sunday, July 01 2018 Jul 1, 2018 Sunday, July 01, 2018 1:42:00 PM CDT July 01, 2018 in News

St. Louis County sees dwindling number of municipalities
St. Louis County sees dwindling number of municipalities
ST. LOUIS (AP) — St. Louis County is seeing its number of municipalities drop after a village dissolved in April... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, July 01 2018 Jul 1, 2018 Sunday, July 01, 2018 12:42:35 PM CDT July 01, 2018 in News

6 children among 9 injured in Idaho mass stabbing
6 children among 9 injured in Idaho mass stabbing
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A man who had been asked to leave a Boise apartment complex returned the next day... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, July 01 2018 Jul 1, 2018 Sunday, July 01, 2018 12:11:00 PM CDT July 01, 2018 in News

Water releases into Missouri River to ramp up in coming days
Water releases into Missouri River to ramp up in coming days
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers says it will more than double the amount of water... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, July 01 2018 Jul 1, 2018 Sunday, July 01, 2018 8:18:00 AM CDT July 01, 2018 in News

Protesters demonstrating against ICE shutdown highway lanes in Troy
Protesters demonstrating against ICE shutdown highway lanes in Troy
TROY - Advocacy groups blocked highway lanes while protesting President Trump's immigration policies and the separation of families Saturday morning.... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, June 30 2018 Jun 30, 2018 Saturday, June 30, 2018 10:10:00 PM CDT June 30, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 87°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 2 active weather alerts
2pm 87°
3pm 88°
4pm 88°
5pm 87°