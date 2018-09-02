Doctor: At Least 2 Paralyzed in SF Plane Crash

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - A doctor at San Francisco General Hospital says at least two people injured in a weekend plane crash that were treated there are paralyzed and two others suffered road rash-type injuries suggesting they were dragged.

Chief of Surgery Margaret Knudson says at a news conference Sunday doctors at the hospital have also seen abdominal and orthopedic injuries and head trauma.

She says patients with severe abdominal injuries and spinal fractures appear to have suffered them from being thrown forward and back while restrained by seat belts.

Hospital spokeswoman Rachael Kagan says the hospital treated 53 people from the crash. There are currently 19 people there, six in critical condition, including a child.

Knudson said everybody who could talk to staff said they were in the back of the plane.