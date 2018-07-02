Doctor Inducted to Hall of Famous Missourians

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - A physician regarded as the father of osteopathic medicine will be inducted this week into the Hall of Famous Missourians in the state Capitol.

Andrew Taylor Still founded the American School of Osteopathy, now called A.T. Still University, in Kirksville in 1892.

Officials said Still was the leading vote-getter in a public selection process for additions to the hall. Members of his family and people involved in osteopathic medicine plan to attend Wednesday's induction ceremony.

The Hall of Famous Missourians is a collection of bronze busts that generally has honored people chosen by the House speaker.

Four new people were selected this past December for the hall. Half were chosen through a public nomination and voting process. Induction ceremonies have not been announced for the others.