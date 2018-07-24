Doctor who inspired "Concussion" movie visits Mid-Missouri

1 year 10 months 1 week ago Monday, September 12 2016 Sep 12, 2016 Monday, September 12, 2016 5:57:00 PM CDT September 12, 2016 in News
By: Hannah Husmann, KOMU 8 Reporter
loading

FULTON - The doctor who inspired the 2015 movie "Concussion" starring Will Smith will speak to two mid-Missouri colleges this week.

The University of Missouri and Westminster College will both host Dr. Bennet Omalu. Omalu is a leader in studying and publishing his findings on Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy (CTE) in athletes, specifically football players. 

MU is bringing Omalu as part of its Delta Gamma Foundation Lectureship with StuffToDo and Westminster is bringing him as its 57th John Findley Green Lecture during the Hancock Symposium.

"We have a faculty committee that goes through along with students on the committee as well, and they pick out a number of speakers that they're interested in having come to campus. We watch Ted Talks, we watch YouTube videos of the speakers, make sure they're high quality. We also make sure that they have some type of academic merit," Hancock Symposium coordinator Kurt Jefferson said.

MU's method of picking speakers is similar.

"It is always our goal to find leaders and figures that have experienced situations in their lives or career that exemplify the university's values of respect, responsibility, discovery and excellence. Dr. Omalu's work stood out to us because he is a leader in the medical field because he discovered brain damage as a major factor in the deaths of professional athletes," DSA Speakers Committee member Lauren Giwa-Amu said. 

Westminster will stop campus operations during the Hancock Symposium, as it does every year. The John Findley Green Lecture and the symposium have a rich history in Fulton.

"The Green Lecture's focus is grappling with a global issue. So the whole goal is to shut the campus down for two days, have a common classroom with 1,000 students and the Fulton and mid-Missouri community, and talk about the issues that are important in our world today," Jefferson said. 

The symposium's theme this year goes along with Omalu's message, which is pushing the boundaries and frontiers of science. It's name is "Audacious Ingenuity."

"Dr. Omalu's lecture is so important because he's pushing back at a number of important organizations like the NFL and he's saying something that a lot of people don't want to hear. He's saying that CTE is not only a problem for athletes, and not just football, I think it's other sports as well - soccer, baseball and other things- but it's also killing athletes long term," Jefferson said.

Omalu will speak at MU on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. and at Westminster on Thursday at 1 p.m. 

More News

Grid
List

Jefferson City Police need 12 new cars, budget only allows for two
Jefferson City Police need 12 new cars, budget only allows for two
JEFFERSON CITY - Jefferson City police will get just a fraction of the new cars they want if the proposed... More >>
3 hours ago Tuesday, July 24 2018 Jul 24, 2018 Tuesday, July 24, 2018 2:03:00 PM CDT July 24, 2018 in News

Police shut down Ballenger Lane after teenager found with gunshot wound
Police shut down Ballenger Lane after teenager found with gunshot wound
COLUMBIA - A 16-year-old male was shot in the area of Ballenger Lane and Rice Road Tuesday, according to a... More >>
4 hours ago Tuesday, July 24 2018 Jul 24, 2018 Tuesday, July 24, 2018 1:06:00 PM CDT July 24, 2018 in News

Case against suspected paid arsonist starts again
Case against suspected paid arsonist starts again
COLUMBIA - A case against a suspected arsonist for hire was back in court Tuesday. A judge declared the... More >>
4 hours ago Tuesday, July 24 2018 Jul 24, 2018 Tuesday, July 24, 2018 12:57:00 PM CDT July 24, 2018 in News

McCaskill encourages legislation following duck boat tragedy
McCaskill encourages legislation following duck boat tragedy
WASHINGTON - U.S. Sen. Claire McCaskill says tighter regulations ad stricter legislation is needed in response to last week's duck... More >>
4 hours ago Tuesday, July 24 2018 Jul 24, 2018 Tuesday, July 24, 2018 12:49:00 PM CDT July 24, 2018 in News

Trump addressing annual VFW convention in pitch to veterans
Trump addressing annual VFW convention in pitch to veterans
KANSAS CITY (AP) - President Donald Trump is addressing the national convention of the Veterans of Foreign Wars on Tuesday,... More >>
5 hours ago Tuesday, July 24 2018 Jul 24, 2018 Tuesday, July 24, 2018 11:43:55 AM CDT July 24, 2018 in News

$600,000 raised to help woman who lost 9 family members is duck boat sinking
$600,000 raised to help woman who lost 9 family members is duck boat sinking
(CNN) - When a duck boat capsized during a storm in southwestern Missouri last week, 17 people died. Nine... More >>
6 hours ago Tuesday, July 24 2018 Jul 24, 2018 Tuesday, July 24, 2018 10:20:00 AM CDT July 24, 2018 in News

Callaway County residents to decide on Prop K in August
Callaway County residents to decide on Prop K in August
FULTON - Many Callaway County residents will see a new initiative on their August 7 ballots. Proposition K is proposed... More >>
9 hours ago Tuesday, July 24 2018 Jul 24, 2018 Tuesday, July 24, 2018 7:44:00 AM CDT July 24, 2018 in News

Dogs rush to help when owners cry, study suggests
Dogs rush to help when owners cry, study suggests
Ever notice your dog approach you when you cry? Or see how Fido might walk up to a stranger in... More >>
12 hours ago Tuesday, July 24 2018 Jul 24, 2018 Tuesday, July 24, 2018 4:33:00 AM CDT July 24, 2018 in News

Columbia soldier's homecoming surprises children
Columbia soldier's homecoming surprises children
COLUMBIA - Jared Beasley said it was "overwhelming" to surprise his daughter and son with an unannounced return home from... More >>
18 hours ago Monday, July 23 2018 Jul 23, 2018 Monday, July 23, 2018 11:00:00 PM CDT July 23, 2018 in Continuous News

New bike-share program will allow more people to ride around Jefferson City
New bike-share program will allow more people to ride around Jefferson City
JEFFERSON CITY - Jefferson City Parks, Recreation & Forestry will make 75 bicycles available for people to rent throughout the... More >>
23 hours ago Monday, July 23 2018 Jul 23, 2018 Monday, July 23, 2018 5:49:00 PM CDT July 23, 2018 in News

The Proud Marys gear up to race down the Missouri River
The Proud Marys gear up to race down the Missouri River
COLUMBIA - Three women from Columbia are taking on an extreme family tradition. Lauren Crawford, Kerri Chittum and Kristine... More >>
23 hours ago Monday, July 23 2018 Jul 23, 2018 Monday, July 23, 2018 5:29:00 PM CDT July 23, 2018 in News

Woman injured in Camdenton fire
Woman injured in Camdenton fire
CAMDENTON - A woman was seriously burned in an explosion and fire at a duplex in Camdenton Monday. A child... More >>
1 day ago Monday, July 23 2018 Jul 23, 2018 Monday, July 23, 2018 4:35:00 PM CDT July 23, 2018 in News

Columbia man sentenced to 12 years for illegal firearms
Columbia man sentenced to 12 years for illegal firearms
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – A one-time fugitive from Columbia was sentenced in federal court on Monday for illegally possessing an... More >>
1 day ago Monday, July 23 2018 Jul 23, 2018 Monday, July 23, 2018 4:10:00 PM CDT July 23, 2018 in News

Trash pickup could take longer than normal in Columbia
Trash pickup could take longer than normal in Columbia
COLUMBIA - Trash bags and recycling bins might be sitting out on the streets longer than usual because the City... More >>
1 day ago Monday, July 23 2018 Jul 23, 2018 Monday, July 23, 2018 3:00:00 PM CDT July 23, 2018 in News

State Senators Call on Josh Hawley to Drop Pre-Existing Strikedown Lawsuit
State Senators Call on Josh Hawley to Drop Pre-Existing Strikedown Lawsuit
KANSAS CITY – In advance of Attorney General Josh Hawley’s fundraiser with President Donald Trump, a coalition of healthcare, labor... More >>
1 day ago Monday, July 23 2018 Jul 23, 2018 Monday, July 23, 2018 2:53:00 PM CDT July 23, 2018 in News

Highway Patrol: Summer brings more traffic fatalities
Highway Patrol: Summer brings more traffic fatalities
JEFFERSON CITY - There have been ten deaths due to vehicle crashes in July, a month known for a high... More >>
1 day ago Monday, July 23 2018 Jul 23, 2018 Monday, July 23, 2018 2:35:00 PM CDT July 23, 2018 in News

Duck Boat company offers to pay funeral, medical expenses
Duck Boat company offers to pay funeral, medical expenses
The website for a tour company whose boat capsized in Missouri says the business is offering to pay for medical... More >>
1 day ago Monday, July 23 2018 Jul 23, 2018 Monday, July 23, 2018 12:51:46 PM CDT July 23, 2018 in News

UPDATE: Lawmaker: Changes must wait for investigation
UPDATE: Lawmaker: Changes must wait for investigation
BRANSON (AP) — A Missouri lawmaker says an investigation needs to play out before decisions are made about how to... More >>
1 day ago Monday, July 23 2018 Jul 23, 2018 Monday, July 23, 2018 12:31:00 PM CDT July 23, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 91°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
5pm 91°
6pm 89°
7pm 88°
8pm 84°