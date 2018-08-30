Doctors diagnose Chiefs safety Eric Berry with cancer

3 years 8 months 3 weeks ago Monday, December 08 2014 Dec 8, 2014 Monday, December 08, 2014 2:27:00 PM CST December 08, 2014 in Football
By: The Associated Press

KANSAS CITY (AP) - Chiefs safety Eric Berry has been diagnosed with Hodgkin's disease and will begin chemotherapy for what doctors called a "very treatable and potentially curable" form of cancer.

Hodgkin's disease is a form of lymphoma originating in white blood cells.

Berry had been undergoing tests at Emory University in Atlanta since an MRI exam nearly two weeks ago showed a mass on the right side of his chest that was suspected to be lymphoma.

Berry said in a statement that he will "embrace this process and attack it the same way I do everything else in life. God has more than prepared me for it."

The former All-Pro safety has already been ruled out for the remainder of the season.

