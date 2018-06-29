Doctors Evaluate Blues' McDonald

ST. LOUIS (AP) -- Blues forward Andy McDonald has returned to St. Louis to be evaluated for a possible concussion.



McDonald was hurt in the second period of a 3-2 loss Thursday night at Dallas. He was bumped from behind by teammate Nikita Nikitin, then hit in the head by the Stars' Vernon Fiddler. He missed 24 games with a concussion last season after a hit Dec. 4 in Edmonton.



The Blues already have one forward sidelined with a concussion. David Perron has been out since last November, although he has resumed skating with the team.