Doctors Examine Anesthesia Concerns

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

ST. LOUIS - Researchers at Barnes-Jewish Hospital and Washington University are trying to reduce the likelihood of what many patients consider a true nightmare: waking up during surgery. It's called anesthesia awareness. Doctor Michael Avidan of Barnes-Jewish says it is rare for most people, but the odds increase for those at high risk to perhaps one in one hundred. High risk includes surgery with a lot of blood loss. The risk could also be related to the patient's lifestyle, including whether he or she smokes or drinks. The study shows that increased vigilance, such as an alarm alerting doctors that the anesthesia level is getting low, reduces the risk of patients waking up too soon.