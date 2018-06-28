Doctors' Groups Plan Legal Action to Block Midwife Law

KANSAS CITY (AP) - Legislation allowing midwives to deliver babies at home in Missouri is expected to be challenged in court next week. The Missouri State Medical Association says its lawsuit will seek to block the provision. The group contends the overall legislation violated the Missouri Constitution's ban on bills containing multiple subjects. The measure was part of health insurance legislation. Beyond the constitutional matter, doctors and hospitals have opposed the practice of midwifery as unsafe and fraught with liability problems. Samanda Rossi is head of St. Louis Friends of Midwives. She asks why the medical association spends so much time trying to criminalize midwifery with so many other health-care issues that need attention in Missouri.