Document: Cadaver Dog 'Hit' at Missing Baby's Home

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) -- A police affidavit says an FBI cadaver dog reacted to the scent of dead person inside the Kansas city home where a baby girl disappeared nearly three weeks ago.



Police filed the affidavit to support a search warrant request for the home of Deborah Bradley and Jeremy Irwin, who reported their 10-month-old daughter, Lisa, missing Oct. 4.



The affidavit says the dog taken into the house Monday indicated a "hit" on the floor of Bradley's bedroom. A judge approved the search warrant Tuesday and police and the FBI conducted a daylong search Wednesday.



Court documents filed Friday say police took blankets, toys and clothing from the house, as well as rolls of tape and a tape dispenser.



Messages seeking comment have been left with the family's attorney.