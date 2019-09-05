Documents: argument led to deadly shooting in Sedalia

SEDALIA - The Pettis County Prosecutors Office charged a man Sunday with murder and other charges after a deadly shooting the day before.

Elijah H. Watts, 27, is charged with murder, armed criminal action, unlawful use of a weapon and unlawful possession of a gun.

According to court documents, he shot and killed Adrian Clark on August 21. The shooting happened in the area of 11th Street and Ohio Avenue. Court documents said Clark and Watts are cousins.

When police arrived, they said they found Clark lying on the ground with several gunshots across his body. Officers also found ten shell casings in the street nearby.

The probable cause statement said the victim's girlfriend told police she'd been hanging out with both men, who had been "drinking heavily." When Watts called the woman later, she said Clark got angry that Watts was trying to get together with her romantically.

According to the woman, Clark went to Watts' home, and a short time later she reported hearing gunshots. When she went to Watts' home, she said she saw Watts coming from the back of his home, looking "panicked" and looking like he was removing some clothing. He told her he'd heard gunshots but said he didn't know where Clark was.

Witness descriptions of the clothing the suspect was wearing matched the clothing Watts was seen wearing in surveillance video from a home near the scene of the shooting.

In an interview with Watts, police said he admitted to arguing with Clark. According to the probable cause statement, he said police should "do whatever [they] gotta do and lock him up if that's what [they] needed to do." Police said Watts showed no emotion over the death of his cousin.

Watts has a hearing scheduled for September 10.