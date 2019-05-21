Documents: city to pay $3.4 million in Gabriella Curry death settlement

COLUMBIA - The City of Columbia will pay $3.4 million dollars in its settlement with the family of Gabriella Curry, who died after she was hit by a police vehicle in January.

According to documents provided by the city, each of Gabriella's parents will receive more than $1.1 million dollars. Their attorneys, Eng and Woods, will receive more than $1.7 million, and the city will cover funeral costs in the amount of just under $27,000.

Columbia Police officer Andria Heese hit Gabriella in January while driving her department SUV onto a sidewalk at Battle High School. Heese drove on the sidewalk to monitor school buses once school let out. Curry died at University Hospital a short time later.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol's report said it was unclear whether Heese's vision was obstructed when she drove up onto the sidewalk. A witness cited in the report said Heese wasn't speeding, and was on the curb where police "park all the time."

Heese is still on administrative leave.