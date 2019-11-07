Documents: driver admitted to leaving crash with no intent to report

COLUMBIA - The woman arrested for hitting and killing a bicyclist in Jefferson City admitted to leaving the scene with no intent to report what happened, according to court documents.

Haily Crabtree, 26, faces one count of leaving the scene of an accident. Crabtree, who is from Springfield, is in the Cole County jail on no bond.

Police responded to the scene at first due to reports of debris in the road. When they arrived, they found the cyclist, 51-year-old Eric Krauter from Louisiana, dead. At the time, police said, Krauter had been hauling a trailer along Highway 50/63 near the Clark Ave. ramp. At the scene, officers found broken car parts from a dark maroon or burgundy Ford vehicle.

According to the probable cause statement, an officer in another area stopped to help Crabtree after her car stopped working further down Highway 50. The officer noticed the car had crash damage and matched the vehicle description from the crash scene.

Police matched the broken parts with Crabtree's vehicle, and said they found fibers from the reflective vest Krauter had been wearing in Crabtree's broken windshield.

In an interview, Crabtree told police she had left Belle and was driving to a home northwest of Jefferson City. She said she hit something near Clark Ave. and said it was a box that had fallen from a truck, though she was unable to describe the truck.

Police said Crabtree later admitted to possibly falling asleep while driving, waking up when the crash happened. She said she didn't know what she hit, but reportedly admitted she had "no intention to stop and report the crash." Crabtree said the only reason she stopped later on was because her car wasn't working. When asked why she didn't stop after the crash, Crabtree told police "she was scared and didn't know what to do."

No court date has been set for Crabtree to appear in court.