Documents show alcohol issues prevalent at MU fraternaties

COLUMBIA (AP) — Documents obtained by the St. Louis Post-Dispatch show that almost half of the 30 fraternities on the University of Missouri-Columbia campus area currently on probation, mostly stemming from incidents involving alcohol.

Fourteen of them are currently on probation, and five of them will be removed from probation effective Friday.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that some of the violations led to suspensions. The Sigma Pi fraternity is no longer recognized by the university after documents say a new member had a blood alcohol level of 0.34 percent and bruising from what was said to be a hazing incident that involved being hit with a paddle.

Sigma Pi national executive director says the organization had imposed corrective sanctions on the university's chapter.