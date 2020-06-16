DOCUMENTS: Witness describes Saturday night murder
COLUMBIA —A witness described observing a murder Saturday night in court documents obtained by KOMU 8.
The witness said they saw David Myers, who was arrested on charges of second-degree murder Sunday morning, hitting a victim with a stick, according to a probable cause statement.
Myers and the victim, identified as Anthony G. Lockwood, were fighting before the incident, the witness told Boone County Sheriff's Deputies.
Lockwood was transported to a local hospital and pronounced dead.
Myers is being held in the Boone County Jail without bond, according to online jail records.
More News
Grid
List
SEDALIA - The Pettis County Sheriff explained why his deputies do not wear body cameras Monday following a deadly officer-involved... More >>
in
COLUMBIA — Columbia Public Schools will host in person graduation ceremonies next month, district spokesperson Michelle Baumstark said. ... More >>
in
COLUMBIA— The Supreme Court ruled Monday that federal civil rights law protects gay, lesbian and transgender workers. Nicole Galloway,... More >>
in
COLUMBIA — Columbia's city council met Monday night and heard from members of the community about how they should move... More >>
in
COLUMBIA — As state and commercial testing is more available for the Missourians, the number of confirmed cases is rising.... More >>
in
AUXVASSE— Police Chief Kevin Suedmeyer has been reinstated following an internal investigation of his social media, according to a statement... More >>
in
COLUMBIA — A resident at The Neighborhoods by TigerPlace tested positive for COVID-19, according to a statement from the facility.... More >>
in
O'FALLON (AP) — A second man has been charged with murder in the fatal shooting of retired St. Louis police... More >>
in
BOONE COUNTY — While statewide COVID-19 health orders will be lifted on Tuesday, Boone County and Columbia's health orders... More >>
in
COLUMBIA— The east leg of Interstate-70 Drive Southeast will close for construction of a single-lane roundabout at the intersection of... More >>
in
5 p.m.: DHSS offers guidance for long-term care facilities Missouri's Department of Health and Senior Services is offering... More >>
in
COLUMBIA – A group of MU staff members gathered outside of the MU General Services Building on Monday to protest... More >>
in
LIBERTY (AP) — The father of a Missouri woman who was killed by a sheriff's deputy during a traffic stop... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY — If you have found yourself being less vigilant in wiping down groceries, sanitizing your hands and wearing... More >>
in
COLUMBIA —A witness described observing a murder Saturday night in court documents obtained by KOMU 8. The witness said... More >>
in
(CNN) -- Federal civil rights law protects gay, lesbian and transgender workers, the Supreme Court ruled Monday. The landmark... More >>
in
(CNN) -- The death of Rayshard Brooks at the hands of a white Atlanta police officer has already resulted in... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - After receiving about 1,000 emails asking for change, councilman of the forth ward of Columbia Ian Thomas is... More >>
in