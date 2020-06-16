DOCUMENTS: Witness describes Saturday night murder

COLUMBIA —A witness described observing a murder Saturday night in court documents obtained by KOMU 8.

The witness said they saw David Myers, who was arrested on charges of second-degree murder Sunday morning, hitting a victim with a stick, according to a probable cause statement.

Myers and the victim, identified as Anthony G. Lockwood, were fighting before the incident, the witness told Boone County Sheriff's Deputies.

Lockwood was transported to a local hospital and pronounced dead.

Myers is being held in the Boone County Jail without bond, according to online jail records.