Dodgers Swept Off Feet

1 decade 2 years 1 month ago Monday, July 24 2006 Jul 24, 2006 Monday, July 24, 2006 8:38:32 PM CDT July 24, 2006 in Sports

Cards' Juan Encarnacion homered twice, in the second and sixth, and Scott Rolen's single in the fifth brought in Aaron Miles and Chris Duncan to lead the Dodgers, 6-0.

Los Angeles' only run came in the bottom of the ninth off of a Russell Martin double to score Nomar Garciaparra.

St. Louis, continuing their ten-game road trip, faces Colorado for a three-game series.

