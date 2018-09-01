Dodgers Swept Off Feet
Cards' Juan Encarnacion homered twice, in the second and sixth, and Scott Rolen's single in the fifth brought in Aaron Miles and Chris Duncan to lead the Dodgers, 6-0.
Los Angeles' only run came in the bottom of the ninth off of a Russell Martin double to score Nomar Garciaparra.
St. Louis, continuing their ten-game road trip, faces Colorado for a three-game series.
More News
Grid
List
ST. LOUIS (AP) — The Missouri Highway Patrol says two people have died in the collision of a motorcycle and... More >>
in
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A former Jackson County detention officer has been sentenced to federal prison for smuggling contraband... More >>
in
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — A 44-year-old woman who federal prosecutors say was at the center of a large methamphetamine ring... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Police have made a fourth arrest in connection with Monday's homicide on Sylvan Lane, which investigators said was... More >>
in
WASHINGTON (AP) — The memorial service for John McCain is underway at the Washington National Cathedral, where the late Republican... More >>
in
STURGEON - Jude, a curious cat waiting for his next adventure loves being outside. He hikes, kayaks and climbs trees.... More >>
in
COLUMBIA- The public will have the opportunity to access all city financial records through a new website as soon as... More >>
in
CHILLICOTHE, Mo. (AP) — Authorities say two people have been killed in a northwest Missouri crash. The Missouri State... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Missouri gas prices are about 35 cents per gallon higher than they were at the same time last... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Below are scores from football games around mid-Missouri on the first night of the season. Final scores are... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — A Missouri judge has tossed out a court challenge that sought to remove a medical marijuana... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - It's week two of Friday Night Fever, and the rainy weather has not dampened any mid-Missouri football team's... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - Attorney General Josh Hawley filed a lawsuit Friday against Branson Duck Vehicles, LLC and Ripley Entertainment, Inc.... More >>
in
FULTON - The group FED UP! kicked off International Overdose Awareness Day with an opioid epidemic awareness rally. Fulton... More >>
in
BOONVILLE - Cooper County residents will now receive calls to their landlines warning them of severe weather. Beginning on... More >>
in
KANSAS CITY (AP) — Kansas City officials will revisit a panhandler ordinance after the proposal sparked a debate at a... More >>
in
WILLARD (AP) — A lawsuit says staff at a southwest Missouri school district failed to report that two students had... More >>
in
KANSAS CITY - Federal prosecutors charged a Columbia man with possession of child pornography Thursday. According to the complaint... More >>
in