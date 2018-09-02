Dodgers Top Cardinals 3-0, Cut NLCS Deficit to 2-1

4 years 10 months 2 weeks ago Monday, October 14 2013 Oct 14, 2013 Monday, October 14, 2013 9:14:00 PM CDT October 14, 2013 in Baseball
By: The Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Hyun-Jin Ryu outpitched Adam Wainwright with seven innings of three-hit ball, Adrian Gonzalez's RBI double ended a 1-for-17 drought for the Dodgers with runners in scoring position, and Los Angeles got back into the NL championship series with a 3-0 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals on Monday night.

Yasiel Puig and Hanley Ramirez also had run-scoring hits for the Dodgers, who trail the best-of-seven series 2-1. Game 4 is Tuesday at Dodger Stadium, followed by Game 5 on Wednesday.

Retired Dodgers manager Tom Lasorda, whose 1988 team won the franchise's last World Series title in 1988, stood up and waved his white rally towel in the eighth to raucous applause.

 

Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 81°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
11am 83°
12pm 86°
1pm 87°
2pm 88°