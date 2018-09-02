Dodgers Top Cardinals 3-0, Cut NLCS Deficit to 2-1

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Hyun-Jin Ryu outpitched Adam Wainwright with seven innings of three-hit ball, Adrian Gonzalez's RBI double ended a 1-for-17 drought for the Dodgers with runners in scoring position, and Los Angeles got back into the NL championship series with a 3-0 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals on Monday night.

Yasiel Puig and Hanley Ramirez also had run-scoring hits for the Dodgers, who trail the best-of-seven series 2-1. Game 4 is Tuesday at Dodger Stadium, followed by Game 5 on Wednesday.

Retired Dodgers manager Tom Lasorda, whose 1988 team won the franchise's last World Series title in 1988, stood up and waved his white rally towel in the eighth to raucous applause.