Doe Run Donates to Mo. House Republicans Following Override

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - A Missouri lead mining company has contributed $10,000 to House Republicans after legislators enacted a law shielding the company from large liability judgments in some lawsuits.

Online state records show that The Doe Run Co. made the contribution to the House Republican Campaign Committee on Oct. 3. That came about three weeks after the Republican-led House voted to override Gov. Jay Nixon's veto of a bill limiting punitive damage awards against Doe Run related to old lead mining sites. Some Democrats also supported the override vote.

Doe Run gave a similar $10,000 contribution in late July to the Missouri Senate Campaign Committee, which supports Republican candidates. Republicans also control the state Senate.

Doe Run mounted an aggressive lobbying effort in support of the legislation.