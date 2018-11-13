Doe Run Faces Financial Crisis

Doe Run Resources Corporation of suburban St. Louis could be forced to default on bank credit agreements, because of capital requirements in Peru. The auditors' statement was part of the company's recent annual filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Auditors also stated "substantial doubt" about the ability of Doe Run and its Peruvian operations to continue as a going concern. Doe Run officials declined to comment. The company operates the world's largest secondary lead smelter in southeast Missouri. It also operates a lead smelter in Herculaneum, about 35 miles south of St. Louis.