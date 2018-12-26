Dog dies in Columbia fire; family not home

COLUMBIA - No one was home when a house caught fire in the Thornbrook subdivision Wednesday afternoon, but a dog was found dead inside the smoke-filled home.

Eight units from the Columbia Fire Department were dispatched to the scene, where they performed an "aggressive interior fire attack," according to a department statement.

CFD said the first crews to get there saw heavy smoke coming from the large, single-family home. They reported significant flames in the kitchen area.

The statement said the fire was brought under control in about 15 minutes. The cause and origin are being investigated.