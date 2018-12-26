Dog dies in Columbia fire; family not home
COLUMBIA - No one was home when a house caught fire in the Thornbrook subdivision Wednesday afternoon, but a dog was found dead inside the smoke-filled home.
Eight units from the Columbia Fire Department were dispatched to the scene, where they performed an "aggressive interior fire attack," according to a department statement.
CFD said the first crews to get there saw heavy smoke coming from the large, single-family home. They reported significant flames in the kitchen area.
The statement said the fire was brought under control in about 15 minutes. The cause and origin are being investigated.
More News
Grid
List
COLUMBIA - No one was home when a house caught fire in the Thornbrook subdivision Wednesday afternoon, but a dog... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Newly released police records show a 73-year-old man stabbed Sunday was also shot with a paint gun and... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Since 2016, sections of Columbia Missouri have been classified by the USDA as “food deserts”. Those are urban... More >>
in
ASHLAND - The Southern Boone School District is dealing with a shortage of school counselors. This comes as housing... More >>
in
MARTINSBURG - The grain industry in Missouri is continuously growing to meet the demands of consumers. According to MU's... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - A Columbia man is accused of stabbing a family member on Christmas Night. Jeremy Bass is facing... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Life expectancy in the United States dropped to 78.6 years between 2016 and 2017, a report from the... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Nine people died in traffic crashes in Missouri over the Christmas holiday weekend this year, according to the... More >>
in
ASHLAND – The Ashland Police Department finished the final touches on its new building Wednesday that will open at the... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The Hatchery is a business in Columbia that lets parents "have their cake and eat it too." ... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The second-oldest all women’s college in the country will now allow prospective students to define their own gender.... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - While most of the country gets Christmas off, there is one group of people who don’t: doctors and... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The members of St. Luke Methodist Church exchanged more than just presents when they held their eighth annual... More >>
in
COLUMBIA – Coming home for the holidays can add up for veterans and families with loved ones in the hospital,... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Police arrested a man in connection with Sunday's stabbing, after which the victim showed up at the Casey's... More >>
in
VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis offered a Christmas wish for fraternity among people of different faiths,... More >>
in
WASHINGTON (AP) — Both sides in the fight over President Donald Trump's border wall with Mexico have... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Children of all ages can track Santa's progress this Christmas Eve. All it takes is a bit of... More >>
in