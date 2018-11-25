Dog dies in early morning apartment fire

COLUMBIA - A dog died in an early morning apartment fire on Mexico Gravel Road on Thursday, according to the Columbia Fire Department.

The fire happened in a ground-level apartment shortly after midnight, and firefighters got it under control in around 20 minutes. One apartment got heavy damage from the fire; an adjacent apartment got water and smoke damage. Estimated damage from the fire was $120,000.

The Fire Department ruled the fire was started as a result of unattended cooking.

The fire deparment brought its bus to the scene to act as a warming center for the 22 people living in the building. One dog from the apartment where the fire happened died; no other injuries were reported.

[This story has been changed to reflect most updated information.]