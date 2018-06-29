Dog Found With Cord Wrapped Around Its Neck Recovering

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A puppy found at a St. Louis home with a bungee cord wrapped his neck has recovered and is getting a new home.

Staff at the Humane Society of Missouri nicknamed the 5-month-old black Lab mix "Wilson" because the cord had caused his head to swell to the size of a soccer ball. He was also underweight and having problems breathing and swallowing when he was taken in on May 15.

KSDK-TV reports the Humane Society said Thursday that Wilson is being adopted by a new owner who followed the story from the beginning.

Wilson began eating, drinking and recovering from his injuries within a week of arriving at the Humane Society. The agency is still requesting information about who wrapped the cord around his neck.