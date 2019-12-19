Dog rescued from frozen Boone County pond

BOONE COUNTY - Firefighters from the Boone County Fire Protection District rescued a dog who had fallen through ice at a pond around 7 a.m. Tuesday.

According to a press release, firefighters arrived at the scene just before 7:30 a.m., where they saw the 70-pound Labradoodle, named Maggie, in the water, roughly 75 feet from shore.

When firefighters arrived, the dog's owner was attempting to rescue the dog in a flat bottom boat, according to the release.

After arriving on the scene, a firefighter put on an ice rescue suit, reached the dog at 7:29 a.m. and secured it above water.

After that firefighter and a second rescuer removed the dog from the water at 7:39 a.m., the dog's owner, a veterinarian, took the dog inside for a warm shower, according to the release.

The 911 caller who reported the incident said that the dog looked to be fine and was “acting normal like nothing ever happened.”

The Boone County Fire Protection District also reminds people to stay off of ice, and keep their pets off the ice as well, according to the release. If a person or animal is ever stuck on the ice or falls through, call 911 immediately.