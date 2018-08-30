Dog Rescued from St. Louis Trash Bin

By: The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A female puppy is recovering after being rescued from a St. Louis trash bin.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that someone heard the terrier mix whimpering inside the trash bin Thursday night and called police. The dog is now being cared for by Stray Rescue, where founder Randy Grim has named the dog Little Kimmy.

Grim says Kimmy is underweight. He estimates that once she recovers and reaches maturity, she'll weigh about 40 pounds. He believes she is about 10 months old.

Stray Rescue is offering a reward for information about who abandoned Kimmy.