Dog Shooting in Jefferson City

JEFFERSON CITY- Police are still investigating the shooting of a nine year old boy's pit bull. The shooting happened Monday evening at about 8:45 p.m.



Jerry Adams was walking his dog, Ecko, as usual when another dog walker shot and killed his dog.



According to the police report, the suspect claims he was attacked by Adams' dog.



"I was standing right here and Ecko's chain fell because he was moving too fast. I couldn't pull him. So he went turning down in the alley and the dude was standing right there," said Adams.



That "dude" lives just a few houses down from Adams.



"When Ecko was turning, he got a gun out and pointed a gun out and shot him," said Adams.



KOMU spoke with a neighbor who claimed to be an eye witness. He says the young boy's pit bull attacked the suspect.



Another neighbor who did want to reveal her identity says she heard the loud boom outside her living room.



"After I heard the gun shot, I jumped up and ran outside to see what was going on," she said.



Immediately after the incident, Jerry's mom said she confronted the man who shot her dog.



"He looked at me in my face with a smug look on his face and he said he tried to attack me very calmly," said Joy Adams.



But in the midst of this tragic incident, comes a happy ending.



A stranger who heard about Jerry's loss donated a new puppy to the nine year old. He also has offered to pay for all the shots for the dog.





The dog's name is Okce. It's Ecko spelled backwards.



Police say the investigation should wrap up in about 2 days. They plan to get paper work to the prosecutors office within that time frame.

