Dog stopped sexual assault
ORAN (AP) — Authorities in the southeast Missouri town of Oran credit a dog with coming to the rescue of a child during a sexual assault, biting the alleged assailant until he stopped.
The Southeast Missourian (http://bit.ly/1TnOYlw) reported that 55-year-old Richie Dock of Oran was charged with felony sexual abuse, sodomy and felonious restraint. He is jailed on $25,000 bond.
The Scott County Sheriff's Department said detectives were called on Feb. 4 by a girl younger than 14, who reported Dock had assaulted her at his apartment by inappropriately touching her and exposing himself.
Authorities said the girl called her dog, who bit Dock, causing him to release the victim.
