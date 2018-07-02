Dog that Fled After KC Restaurant Blast is Found

KANSAS CITY - A dog is back with his owner after bolting when a Kansas City restaurant exploded.

The Kansas City Star reports that the yellow Labrador retriever, named Perceus, was found Saturday. That's more than 2½ weeks after he broke from his owner, Cisco Sherman, when JJ's restaurant burst into flames near the Country Club Plaza. One person was killed and 15 others were injured.

Perceus had been an office dog at a nearby medical practice that had evacuated just before the blast. Social media was used to look for Perceus, with animal lovers hoping to find the missing dog before back-to-back winter storms.

After multiple sightings failed to pan out, Sherman was summoned to a Kansas City street corner. A famished Perceus jumped at his owner. Sherman says he's "overwhelmed."