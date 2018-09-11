Dog tossed from car is recovering

OLIVETTE (AP) - A St. Louis County dog is recovering after being tossed from a car.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that a woman reported seeing the dog thrown from a car on Interstate 70 late Tuesday morning. She took the dog to the St. Louid County Animal Care and Control Shelter in Olivette.

The staff has named him "Lucky" there and x-rays showed he had a dislocated hip. His hip was put back into socket and he is expected to make a full recovery.