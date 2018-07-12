Dog trained by prisoners a big help to student with disorder

CAPE GIRARDEAU (AP) — A dog left abandoned, then trained by prisoners, is now helping a Southeast Missouri State University student deal with an often-debilitating disorder.

The Southeast Missourian reports that 19-year-old Marissa New suffers from sensory processing disorder, which hinders her ability to properly organize appropriate responses to sensory signals. The disorder causes her senses — touch, smell, taste, sound — to intensify. In Marissa's case, sound can cause migraines and blurry vision.

Enter Creed, a 2-year-old mixed breed and a graduate of the Missouri Department of Corrections' Puppies for Parole program. Marissa took ownership of the dog in October.

Creed performs several tasks that help, including stopping anxious behaviors like fidgeting, or blocking to keep strangers from getting too close.