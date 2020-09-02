Dog trainer offers virtual training classes

COLUMBIA - Ann Gafke’s Teacher’s Pet has found a creative way to continue dog training during the COVID-19 outbreak.

The program is offering multiple ways to stay consistent with dog training while at home.

Roger Gafke, one of the trainers at Teacher’s Pet, said they had been using virtual lessons before the pandemic.

“Over the years we began to use more of it, but the arrival of the COVID emergency just accelerated that process when we closed the in-person contact entirely.” Said Gafke.

As a member of the program you can have access to one-on-one coaching sessions via Zoom, video tutorials, quizzes and even homework assignments.

“The trick lessons particularly engage the dog with the person in ways that are just remarkable in building that wonderful bond.” Said Gafke.

Pam Salmon, a member of Teacher’s Pet for over a year, knows the importance of the bond you have with your dog.

“We had a family dog that we got when we had my daughter, they grew up together and she attacked my daughter. She bit her five times in the face, she could’ve lost her eyesight. So, after that, my daughter was terrified of dogs.” Said Salmon.

When Salmon got another dog for their family, they used Teacher’s Pet to help their daughter conquer her fear of dogs.

“I told them right off the bat what I was working with and they worked so hard.” Said Salmon.

Enrollment is open for fall virtual classes beginning in September.