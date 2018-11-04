Dogfighting Pit Bulls Seized

Investigators say more than half of the pit bulls had new and old wounds consistent with dog fighting. Humane Society investigator Tim Rickey said the dogs had bite marks on their faces, necks, chests and legs. Thirteen pit bulls were found chained up in a wooded area on the property. Other dogs were chained up closer to the farmhouse. Investigators say dog training and fight paraphernalia were also found. Rickey said dog fighting took place in a barn beside the home. Three people have been taken into custody.