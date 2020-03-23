DogMaster Distillery begins making, selling hand sanitizer

COLUMBIA - People waited in line outside DogMaster Distillery Sunday afternoon, not for their Vodka, but for hand sanitizer.

At 50 cents per ounce and a dollar for a container, people are lining up to get the new product. The distillery is recycling ketchup bottles and sippy cups to pack it.

Van Hawxby, who owns DogMaster Distillery, said it's giving him a reason to keep employees employed after bars in Boone County were shut down.

"We can't be open for business as usual, but we can be open to selling hand sanitizer," he said.

Huxby said he's received a lot of positive feedback from customers.

"We had a person post on social media that they feel we saved their family's life that sounds kinda crazy," he said. "But in their minds we did something good and that makes us feel good.

Julia Hasley, who was waiting outside for the hand sanitizer, said she's taking every precaution she can since she has a three-year-old with a medical condition.

"I appreciate they made it," she said. "It's a really good use of their resources."

Hawxby said he started to make hand sanitizer after the Columbia Police Department asked him if he would. The distillery provided each officer at CPD with a small bottle of hand sanitizer.

We are so grateful for our community partners! Van Hawxby has been working all week to move his operations at DogMaster... Posted by Columbia Missouri Police Department on Friday, March 20, 2020

The distillery isn't sure how long this batch of hand sanitizer will last, but it plans to make more when additional supplies are delivered next week.

If you want to purchase hand sanitizer, the distillery has been posting updates with their hours and product availability on its Facebook page.