Dogs flock to Stephens Lake Park for annual Pet Expo

COLUMBIA - Dogs and pet owners filled Stephens Lake Park Sunday for the fourth annual Pet Expo.

The proceeds from the event help fund No Kill Columbia's Spay and Neuter Project, which began in April 2015. Since its recent opening, the organization has done an estimated 4,000 spay and neuter surgeries.

The project offers low cost spay, neuter and vaccine services to pet owners across mid-Missouri.

"We have people driving all the way over from Kirksville and Boonville, there are so many communities that have absolutely no options," Liz Burkes, president of the project, said.

Visitors were able to enjoy a dog treat mobile and an array of food trucks.

The event was hosted by Treats Unleashed, a local pet store. Jennifer Hartmen was involved with organizing the event and said she was happy with the turnout.

"This year is the most we have seen with so many dogs out there," Hartmen said.