Dogs Receive a New Leash on Life

COLUMBIA — The Central Missouri Humane Society implemented a program this week to reduce the return of adopted animals to the shelter.

The New Leash on Life campaign is a program hosted by dog trainer Nick Clark. The program provides training sessions with dogs that have minor personality issues. The Humane Society said that this program was created in effort to enhance their adoptability.

"We want the community to think of the Humane Society as a place where they can adopt well adjusted dogs for the family," Shelter Relations Coordinator Colin LaVaute said.

LaVaute stated that the program will help them face the issue of return adoptions directly.

The group works with dogs daily in the shelter's back lot for an hour, according to a press release from the Humane Society. Being less than a week old, the staff said they are already seeing results.

The Humane Society said they plan on making the New Leash on Life campaign an ongoing venture.