Dogs rescued after Hurricane Matthew to be up for adoption in Missouri

ST. LOUIS - The Humane Society of Missouri Disaster Response Team returned to St. Louis Wednesday with 24 dogs left homeless from Hurricane Matthew.

The Disaster Response Team spent the past seven days in eastern Georgia providing animal care and transportation to temporary shelters, the Humane Society of Missouri said. The team also helped reunite pets with their owners who may have been separated by the storm.

“Our team traveled tens of thousands of miles in the past week to ensure the safety of pets and the well-being of their owners who were affected by Hurricane Matthew,” president Kathy Warnick said. “We are glad we can help the animals now reunited with owners in Georgia as well as those we are bringing back to find great homes in Missouri."

The team brought back two dozen dogs and puppies from overcrowded shelters in Atlanta and Augusta. Most of the rescues are mixed breeds, according to the Humane Society.

The dogs will be available for adoption after veterinarians examine and clear them to find new homes, the organization said.