Dogs Take a Dip in the Pool

JEFFERSON CITY - Dog owners could play with their pets in the pool Sunday evening. Some four legged friends took a dip tonight at Memorial Pool in Jefferson City.



It was all part of the annual Hot Dippity Dog event. Owners got into the pool with their dogs for an hour of fun.

Earlier in the day, officials put on the second annual Bark-b-que just across the way at Memorial Park. Dog groups held the event to raise awareness for animal rescues.