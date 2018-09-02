Dogs Walk and Bark for a Cause

JEFFERSON CITY - Dogs barked and walked for a cause Saturday in Cole County. The American Cancer Society held its first annual "Bark For Life of Cole County."

"A cancer patient came up with this idea because her dog was so important to her when she battling this disease," event organizer Laura Lindsey said. "So she thought, 'Why not have a Bark for Life?' It's a thing that is happening nationwide and we are just getting on the band wagon and bringing it to Cole County."

Dogs are not allowed at the spring Relay for Life event, but Lindsey said many people wanted to bring their dogs out to support the cause. Bark for Life was the perfect idea to accommodate the participants' wants.

Lindsey said studies have shown that dogs can help people when they are sick.

"They are our biggest caregivers," Lindsey said. "They make us feel better, and they also get us active when we don't want to be."

People came out to the event to participate in a one-mile walk, participate in an dog-friendly obstacle course and to honor the caring qualities of their canine companions and cancer survivors.

"We are very excited and hope that it is going to be an annual event," Lindsey said.