DOJ settles lawsuit against Missouri National Guard

KANSAS CITY (AP) - The U.S. Justice Department says it has reached a settlement with the Missouri National Guard over allegations it violated the employment rights of its civilian dual technician employees.

The DOJ's Civil Rights Division said in a news release Thursday that the agreement resolves allegations that the Guard unlawfully required Kinata Holt to give up her civilian employment as a condition of being called to active duty with the Guard's reserve program.

The Guard's refusal to place Holt on furlough or leave of absence from her civilian job resulted in the loss of paid military leave to which she would otherwise have been entitled.

As part of the settlement, the Missouri National Guard will also compensate 137 other civilian National Guard dual technicians who were similarly denied military leave benefits.