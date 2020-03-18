Dollar General dedicates hour to at-risk shoppers
COLUMBIA – Dollar General is one of many stores taking action to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Nationwide, the company is asking customers to avoid the stores for the first hour they are open to allow senior customers the opportunity to shop in a lower-risk environment.
Seniors are part of the more at-risk population for contracting a severe case of COVID-19.
Crystal Ghassemi, a spokesperson for Dollar General, said customers have been supportive of the change.
“We’ve seen a really positive response so far,” she said.
Ghassemi also said there is no certain date for when the reduced hours will change, but they are continually monitoring the situation.
Tuesday was the first day for the changed hours.
