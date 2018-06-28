Domestic Violence Needs

It hoped to show the typical services that each domestic violence program provides in a day, or as the census made clear, sometimes fails to provide.

Nancy Foster started helping victims of domestic violence after realizing the size of the problem.

"Domestic violence is a huge community issue," Foster said. "It is here and it is a problem and we need to work on it."

Foster works on it at the Coalition Against Rape and Domestic Violence, but wishes she could do more.

"It is hard, there are days when the building is overflowing with people and we have someone in every room and we have people waiting," Foster said.

The Missouri Coalition Against Domestic and Sexual Violence sees the same problem.

"Our domestic violence programs are packed to the gills. They're serving so many victims a day," Communication Director Lisa Weingrath said.

Fulton provides a crisis line, counseling, and other services, but it has to send victims elsewhere for shelter.

"Sometimes we have to try to refer them to another shelter in the area and sometimes that's difficult for us," Foster said.

While Fulton doesn't have a shelter, many other counties have even less.

"58 Missouri counties don't have domestic violence services within their borders," Weingrath said.

"Montgomery County has no services, and they're right near us so they call Audrain County, or they call us," said Foster. "But that's difficult."

The census showed that in one day nearly 2,000 victims were helped but more than 200 had unmet needs.

The Missouri Coalition requested a $2 million increase in funding for new programs in counties without them and to equip current services.

Domestic violence service advocates are requesting more government funding.