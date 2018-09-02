Domestic Violence Trial Set for Former Mizzou Running Back

COLUMBIA (AP) - The first of two trials for former University of Missouri running back and co-captain Derrick Washington is set for Wednesday afternoon. Washington is scheduled to appear in a Boone County courtroom on two misdemeanor charges of domestic violence.

An ex-girlfriend said Washington poked her eyes and choked her during an argument last September. She later told prosecutors Washington had previously assaulted her at least seven times. Washington faces a separate trial in late June on a felony sexual assault charge involving a former Missouri athletics tutor. He has pleaded not guilty in both cases. Washington was Missouri's leading rusher in 2008 and 2009. After he was charged last year, coach Gary Pinkel initially suspended him but then dismissed him from the team on the eve of the 2010 season.