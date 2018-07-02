Domestic violence victim services lacking resources to help all

2 years 8 months 5 days ago Monday, October 26 2015 Oct 26, 2015 Monday, October 26, 2015 6:17:00 PM CDT October 26, 2015 in News
By: Amber Smith, KOMU 8 Reporter
loading

FULTON - More victims of domestic violence are seeking help, but many services were not met in Missouri last year due to a lack of resources.

Statistics from the Missouri Coalition Against Domestic and Sexual Violence (MCADSV) reveals around 35,000 people used domestic violence services in Missouri last year.

MCADSV CEO Colleen Coble said 30,000 Missouri domestic violence services were not met last year.

"The downside is that there is about that same number who are seeking services, be it safe shelter or legal advocacy or counseling, and the programs don't have enough resources for them," Coble said.

The Coalition Against Rape and Domestic Violence (CARDV) offers services such as counseling, court advocacy and support groups for victims of domestic violence. A representative from this Fulton-based non-profit said the organization is understaffed.

"In 2013 our staff size was reduced significantly because of funding cuts and between 2013-2014 we served 10 percent more than the year before," CARDV Executive Director Erica Nanney said.

MCADSV statistics show there has been an increase in victims seeking domestic violence services in Missouri, but both Coble and Nanney said this is likely because people are more aware of domestic violence services and feel more comfortable seeking help.

Nanney said it takes the average person 7 times to leave an abusive relationship.

“Throughout the state of Missouri we really don’t have the resources for affordable housing for a lot of families and that sometimes makes it difficult when you have to make a choice to leave a violent relationship to leave your home. The question is where am I going to go? Where will the kids and I going to be safe? So having those resources in every is a goal we have yet to achieve,” Coble said.

CARDV has a weekly support group for survivors. Last year for Domestic Violence Awareness Month survivors wrote down reasons why they stayed in their abusive relationhsip and reasons why they eventually left the abusive relationship.

Some reasons survivors wrote why they stayed include:

  • "He threatened to hurt my family and me if I left him. He always followed through with his threats before."
  • "I convinced myself the good times were worth the bad."
  • "Isolation and loneliness."

Reasons survivors wrote why they left include:

  • "People believed me."
  • "I realized I love myself more than he ever did."
  • "Because I wanted to live."

October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month. Nanney said 1 in 3 women will exprience atleast one act  of physical violence at the hands of her intimate partner and 1 in 4 women will experience sever physical violence at the hands of their intimate partner.

Callaway County Sherriff's Office Lt. Clay Chism said Callaway County Law Enforcement sees over 400 domestic violence related calls a year.

"It's very important that the community understands the magnitude and significance of domestic violence in the county. Most county citizens do not realize the number of domestic violence calls we respond to in a years' time," Chism said.

Nanney said an important part of Domestic Violence Awareness Month is learning the warning signs of an abusive relationship.

“We know one of the big characteristics of domestic violence relationships is isolation. The victim is isolated from reaching out to friends and family,” Nanney said.

Coble said people are beginning to recognize that domestic violence is not only a crime, but a public health threat.

Lt. Chism said domestic violence can be very dangerous.

"Domestic violence can be deadly and it has been deadly here in Callaway County," Chism said.

Nanney said what CARDV needs the most right now to serve the most victims possible is volunteers. Volunteers can apply online.

Although resources are low, Nanney wants victims to know one important message.

“There are so many factors that make Domestic Violence Awareness Month important. I think first and foremost, one of the most important things is it being an opportunity to reach out to victims and survivors and people who are in abusive relationships and let them know you are not alone. There is help and hope and we are here for you,” Nanney said.

Victims of domestic violence can seek help through local services listed below.

  • Boone County -  True North
    • Crisis Line: 573-875-1370 Toll Free Crisis Line: 1-800-548-2480
  • Callaway County - CARDV
    • 24-Hour Help Line: 573.642.4422 Toll Free: 866.642.4422
  • Missouri Coaltion Against Domestic and Sexual Violence has a comprehensive list of resources in Missouri.

More News

Grid
List

Judge issues new order in lawsuit against Greitens over Confide app
Judge issues new order in lawsuit against Greitens over Confide app
JEFFERSON CITY - A Cole County judge issued a protective order on Friday in the ongoing lawsuit over the use... More >>
17 minutes ago Monday, July 02 2018 Jul 2, 2018 Monday, July 02, 2018 1:44:53 PM CDT July 02, 2018 in News

Construction worker injured at site of new Jefferson City high school
Construction worker injured at site of new Jefferson City high school
JEFFERSON CITY - A worker at the construction site for the new high school got serious injuries Monday after a... More >>
1 hour ago Monday, July 02 2018 Jul 2, 2018 Monday, July 02, 2018 12:54:26 PM CDT July 02, 2018 in News

Conservation agents find dozens of tires dumped in Cole County
Conservation agents find dozens of tires dumped in Cole County
COLE COUNTY - The Missouri Department of Conservation is looking for information about who is responsible for dumping dozens of... More >>
1 hour ago Monday, July 02 2018 Jul 2, 2018 Monday, July 02, 2018 12:11:00 PM CDT July 02, 2018 in News

Deputies make drug-related arrests in Moniteau County
Deputies make drug-related arrests in Moniteau County
MONITEAU COUNTY - Deputies from the Moniteau County Sheriff's Office arrested three people between Thursday and Saturday in drug-related searches.... More >>
2 hours ago Monday, July 02 2018 Jul 2, 2018 Monday, July 02, 2018 11:56:00 AM CDT July 02, 2018 in News

Homefront posters from World War I to debut in Jefferson City
Homefront posters from World War I to debut in Jefferson City
JEFFERSON CITY - Starting on July 12, the Interpretative Center of the James C. Kirkpatrick State of Information Center will... More >>
3 hours ago Monday, July 02 2018 Jul 2, 2018 Monday, July 02, 2018 10:03:00 AM CDT July 02, 2018 in News

Man shot after charging Missouri police with 2 swords
Man shot after charging Missouri police with 2 swords
GRANDVIEW, Mo. (AP) — Authorities say a suburban Kansas City police officer fatally shot a man who charged at officers... More >>
6 hours ago Monday, July 02 2018 Jul 2, 2018 Monday, July 02, 2018 7:43:00 AM CDT July 02, 2018 in News

Columbia city council to fund for handicap accessible taxis
Columbia city council to fund for handicap accessible taxis
COLUMBIA - The city council will start a grant to fund handicap accessible vehicles for a taxi service at Monday... More >>
6 hours ago Monday, July 02 2018 Jul 2, 2018 Monday, July 02, 2018 7:24:00 AM CDT July 02, 2018 in News

Collins opposes a nominee who would overturn abortion ruling
Collins opposes a nominee who would overturn abortion ruling
WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican Sen. Susan Collins, a key vote on President Donald Trump's pick for the Supreme Court, said... More >>
8 hours ago Monday, July 02 2018 Jul 2, 2018 Monday, July 02, 2018 5:06:00 AM CDT July 02, 2018 in News

Columbia looking to get the ball rolling on new bocce ball courts
Columbia looking to get the ball rolling on new bocce ball courts
COLUMBIA - City council leaders are expected to approve the construction of four new bocce ball courts at its meeting... More >>
15 hours ago Sunday, July 01 2018 Jul 1, 2018 Sunday, July 01, 2018 10:30:00 PM CDT July 01, 2018 in News

Fourth hottest June on record
Fourth hottest June on record
COLUMBIA - It was another hot month for mid-Missouri. June is now on record as the 4th hottest since records... More >>
18 hours ago Sunday, July 01 2018 Jul 1, 2018 Sunday, July 01, 2018 7:20:00 PM CDT July 01, 2018 in Top Stories

Artificial ovary could help young cancer patients preserve fertility
Artificial ovary could help young cancer patients preserve fertility
(CNN) -- An artificial ovary -- the female sex organ that produces eggs -- may soon be achievable, say Danish... More >>
19 hours ago Sunday, July 01 2018 Jul 1, 2018 Sunday, July 01, 2018 6:48:18 PM CDT July 01, 2018 in News

Canada tariffs on US goods from ketchup to lawn mowers begin
Canada tariffs on US goods from ketchup to lawn mowers begin
OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Canada began imposing tariffs Sunday on $12.6 billion in U.S. goods as retaliation for the Trump... More >>
21 hours ago Sunday, July 01 2018 Jul 1, 2018 Sunday, July 01, 2018 4:31:35 PM CDT July 01, 2018 in News

MTV reality series "Party Cove" to come to Lake of the Ozarks
MTV reality series "Party Cove" to come to Lake of the Ozarks
LAKE OF THE OZARKS - The creators behind shows like "Jersey Shore" and "Party Down South" are looking to create... More >>
23 hours ago Sunday, July 01 2018 Jul 1, 2018 Sunday, July 01, 2018 2:58:00 PM CDT July 01, 2018 in News

Report: Opioid deaths increasing slowly in Missouri
Report: Opioid deaths increasing slowly in Missouri
COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — While opioid related deaths continue to increase in Missouri, the growth rate is slowing down, according... More >>
23 hours ago Sunday, July 01 2018 Jul 1, 2018 Sunday, July 01, 2018 2:09:00 PM CDT July 01, 2018 in News

Randolph County allows golf carts and UTV's on roads
Randolph County allows golf carts and UTV's on roads
MOBERLY - Starting Monday, the city of Moberly and all of Randolph County will allow golf carts and UTV's on... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, July 01 2018 Jul 1, 2018 Sunday, July 01, 2018 1:42:00 PM CDT July 01, 2018 in News

St. Louis County sees dwindling number of municipalities
St. Louis County sees dwindling number of municipalities
ST. LOUIS (AP) — St. Louis County is seeing its number of municipalities drop after a village dissolved in April... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, July 01 2018 Jul 1, 2018 Sunday, July 01, 2018 12:42:35 PM CDT July 01, 2018 in News

6 children among 9 injured in Idaho mass stabbing
6 children among 9 injured in Idaho mass stabbing
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A man who had been asked to leave a Boise apartment complex returned the next day... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, July 01 2018 Jul 1, 2018 Sunday, July 01, 2018 12:11:00 PM CDT July 01, 2018 in News

Water releases into Missouri River to ramp up in coming days
Water releases into Missouri River to ramp up in coming days
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers says it will more than double the amount of water... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, July 01 2018 Jul 1, 2018 Sunday, July 01, 2018 8:18:00 AM CDT July 01, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 87°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 2 active weather alerts
2pm 87°
3pm 87°
4pm 88°
5pm 88°