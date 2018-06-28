Dominique Hamilton to Play in 87th East-West Shrine Game

TAMPA, FL -- Missouri defensive lineman Dominique Hamilton has accepted an invitation to play in the 87th East-West Shrine Game®. The game will be played January 21 at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida, kicking off at 3 P.M. and televised live on the NFL Network.

Hamilton joins an elite list of football greats, such as John Elway, Tom Brady, Brett Favre, and 62 NFL Hall of Famers, who have played in the East-West Shrine Game along with 52 players currently on active NFL rosters.

"The East-West Shrine Game has always fielded players among college football's best," said East-West Shrine Game Executive Director Harold Richardson. "With all 32 NFL teams represented by GMs, coaches and scouts during game week, our players have the terrific opportunity to showcase their talents and get their first glimpse of life in the NFL ... ‘Just Like on Sunday.'"

While the teams are divided by East and West, the players come together for the beneficiary of the event, Shriners Hospitals for Children®, an international pediatric specialty health care system.

"We hope our supporters all over the country will come out and enjoy this exciting game," said Douglas E. Maxwell, president and CEO of Shriners Hospitals for Children. "Our health care system depends on the generosity of our supporters, and this game is one of our signature events benefitting Shriners Hospitals for Children."