Domino's Pizza robbed early Wednesday morning

COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department investigated an armed robbery at the I-70 Drive SW Domino's Pizza early Wednesday morning.

Officers said a man with a handgun entered the store at 1:06 a.m. and demanded money from the employee. Police say he got away with some cash before taking off.

Police used the K9 unit to track the suspect, no one has been arrested and the investigation is still ongoing.

Police urge anyone with information about this armed robbery to contact them at 875-TIPS to remain anonymous.