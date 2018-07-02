Don't Get Scammed in Year-End Giving

JEFFERSON CITY - There are many advantages for giving to charity, including tax advantages. Many people donate large sums of money to their favorite causes at the end of the year. Scam artists know that, so they are out in full force during the holiday season.

Jo Rosen, director of Estate and Asset Services for the American Cancer Society, urges people solicited by an unfamiliar charity to check it out before giving, even if it sounds like its doing good work.