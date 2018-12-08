Donald Trump becomes president-elect, promises to unite country

WASHINGTON, D.C. (AP) — President-elect Donald Trump is telling the American people, "I promise you I will not let you down."

Trump, addressing supporters at his victory party in New York City early Wednesday, said he looks "very much forward to being your president."

He told his supporters he hopes to make them "very proud" for choosing him to be the nation's 45th president.

And the celebrity businessman vowed to "get to work immediately for the American people" and says his "movement" was just beginning.

Trump said Democratic opponent Hillary Clinton called to congratulate him on his victory and that he "congratulated her and her family on a very, very hard-fought campaign."

He added that "we owe her a major debt of gratitude" for her service.

The gracious sentiment was a far cry from Trump's usually heated rhetoric about Clinton. He has suggested that she should go to jail, and chants of "lock her up" were a staple at his campaign rallies.

The president-elect asked that the nation to come together, and promised to "represent every citizen of our land."

He added that it was "time for America to bind the wounds of division" and "time for us to come together as one."

He declared his administration will be a time of "national growth and renewal."

Trump also sought to to reassure jittery U.S. allies.

Trump ran on a platform of pulling back from historic treaties like NATO. But in his victory speech Wednesday morning he said, "I want to tell the world that, while we will always put America's interests first, we will deal fairly with everyone."