Donating a Toy and Getting a Concert in Return

COLUMBIA- On Saturday afternoon at the Missouri Theatre, children and students had the opportunity to hear a free concert in exchange for an unwrapped toy.

The concert was called A Symphony of Toys and featured special guests including the Columbia Handbell Ensemble, the Columbia Suzuki Ensemble, the Missouri Symphony Chamber Chorus and Paul Pepper as narrator.

The event collected more than a hundred toys, which will be donated to the U.S. Marines Toys for Tots program. The program delivers toys to more than 20,000 families in the community.

Families apply to receive the toys. The children chosen can range from just born to 18 years old and each receives about three toys. More than 40,000 toys will be delivered in the Columbia area.

Dannie Weddle, the Coordinator for Mid-Missouri's Toys for Tots and Vietnam Veteran has been doing this for many years and said it's the reactions from the children that make all of his hard work worth while. You can still donate toys or money to local children by visiting the Marine Toys for Tots website.