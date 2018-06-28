Donation box stolen from Boone County Casey's General Store

BOONE COUNTY - Boone County Sheriff's deputies were searching for a man who was suspected of stealing a donation container from a Boone County convenience store.

An unknown man was suspected of stealing a Muscular Dystrophy Association donation container from the Casey's General Store on El Chapparal Avenue Thursday night.

Boone County Sheriff's deputies were dispatched to the business Friday before 7 a.m. after store personnel noticed the container missing from the checkout counter.

A review of the store's video surveillance system shows the suspect stealing the container from the counter around 10:30 p.m. Thursday evening then leaving the store.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for information leading to the arrest of the suspect, pictured above.