Donation Dilemma Continues after Lay's Death

COLUMBIA - The death of Enron founder Ken Lay is again forcing the University of Missouri to confront the legacy of a million-dollar gift he left the school. The university has tried without success for seven years to fill the endowed Kenneth Lay Chair in Economics. The gift in Enron stock was quickly sold before the company's collapse and, with interest, is worth $1.8 million. University officials have resisted a call by some faculty, alumni and the school's chancellor that the donation be returned or used for another purpose if Lay was guilty of criminal acts. In late May, a Texas jury convicted him of conspiracy and fraud. The school has said little about the fate of the donation since Lay's sudden death Wednesday.