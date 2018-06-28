Donation Kickstarts Housing Development

"Some of the things that have been brought up have been housing that helps people move into home-ownership for low-income housing," said Dana Battison of Covenant CDC.

The money also will help pay for building a grocery story and other businesses in the First Ward.

"Apartments above, retail space below," explained Battison.

Thanks to local business owner Stevenson, Covenant is one step closer to reaching its goal.

"I just feel that, at a certain point in time, if it's possible and you can afford to be charitable and help the causes you believe in, you ought to step up to the plate and do it," he said.

If the city rezones the sites, Covenant hopes to begin construction this fall and complete the project by next spring.