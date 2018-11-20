Donation to Missouri Western Gets Bigger

ST. JOSEPH (AP) - The largest financial gift ever given to Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph just got larger.

Steven Craig donated $5.5 million to the university in 2008, in the form of shares in an Oregon shopping center. That center was sold earlier this month, adding another $2.2 million to the original gift.

The original donation was used to create the Craig School of Business. The St. Joseph News-Press reports the new money will go into an endowment created for the business school.